Buhari announces 2 fresh appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of Alhaji Sabiu Bello Abubakar and Mr. Oba Olufemi Oluniyi as Deputy Commissioners for Insurance, National Insurance Commission, NAICOM.

The approval is contained in a statement issued by Mr Rasaaq Salami, NAICOM’s Head, Commissioner for Insurance Directorate, in Abuja on Monday.

Salami stated that Abubakar would be the Deputy Commissioner (Technical) while Oluniyi would serve as the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Finance and Administration (F&A).

The statement noted that both appointments would take effect from July 17, for an initial tenure of five years.