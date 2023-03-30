Buhari appoints 6 new Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of six new Permanent Secretaries.

This was disclosed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Mahmud Adam Kambari from Borno state, Esuabana Nko Asanye from Cross River state, Lamuwa Adamu Ibrahim from Gombe state; Yakubu Adam Kofar-Mata from Kano state, Oloruntola Olufemi Michael from Ogun state, and Richard P. Pheelangwah from Taraba state.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation said the appointments were made based on competence.

