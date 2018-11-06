Buhari appoints Abike Dabiri as Diaspora Commission Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Diaspora Commission.
President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read Buhari’s letter to members of the chamber at the plenary on Tuesday in which the President sought legislative approval for the appointment.
Dabiri-Erewa, who is currently the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, was a member of the House of Representatives.
Be the first to comment