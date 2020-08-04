Buhari appoints Amos Azi chairman IST

The President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Barrister Amos Isaac Azi as the new Chairman for the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST).

A statement by Head; Corporate Affairs Department, Nina Egun stated that the appointment which is with effect from 17th July, 2020, is for an initial period of five years in accordance with the provisions of Sections 275(2) and 277(1) of the Investments & Securities Act (ISA), 2007.

Before his appointment as head of the Tribunal, Barr. Azi, was a staff of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). He takes over the former Acting chairman, Jude Udunni.

Also, President Buhari approved the reappointment of Barr. Nosa Osemwengie, as full time member of the Investments and Securities Tribunal, for a second and final term of four years.

His appointment is in accordance with the provisions of Section 277 (2) of the Investments & Securities Act (ISA), 2007. The appointment is with effect from 1st August, 2020.