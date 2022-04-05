Buhari appoints Bukar as DG NAGGW

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Dr. Yusuf Maina Bukar as the Director General of National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) an agency under the Federal Ministry of Environment.

Dr. Yusuf is a Ph D holder in “The Impact of the Emerging Climate Change Risks on Sustainable Urban Growth” from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, Master of Science Degree in “Advanced Sustainability of the Built Environment” from the University of Dundee, UK and Bachelor of Urban and Regional Planning from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria.

Dr. Yusuf has expertise in Climate Change Adaption and Sustainable Development and is also a member of Nigerian Environmental Society.

His appointment is for a four year term and takes immediate effect.