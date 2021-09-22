Buhari appoints EFCC, 3 petroleum institutions’ board members

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to confirm appointments of the Secretary and Board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Commissioners for the Upstream Regulatory Commission; and Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Directors for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

In letters to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with the provisions of the different laws governing the establishments.

Nominees for the EFCC Board are; George Abang Ekpungu, Secretary of the Commission (Cross River); Lukman Muhammed, (Edo), Anumba Adaeze (Enugu), Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (Kwara), and Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad (Yobe).

For the upstream Regulatory Commission, Isa Ibrahim Modibbo is nominated as Chairman; Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive; Hassan Gambo, Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts; and Ms Rose C. Ndong, Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management.

Chairman nominee of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority is Idaere Gogo Ogan; Engr. Sarki Auwalu, Chief Executive; Abiodun A. Adeniji, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts; and Ogbugo Ukoha, Executive Director, Distributions Systems, Storage and Retail Infrastructure.

The President urged the Senate to consider and confirm the nominees in an expeditious manner.