Buhari appoints Gov Sule member, Presidential Council on Digital Economy  and E-govt

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Governor Abdullahi A. Sule of Nasarawa state as a member of the Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-government.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary Ibrahim Addra and made available to Blueprint on Tuesday in Lafia, said “Notice of Engr. Sule’s appointment is contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

“The letter added that the constitution of the Presidential Council is in an effort to implement the National Digital Economy Policy (NDEPS) and the Nigerian E-government Master Plan (NEGMP).

“The Minister of Communication notes that Nasarawa state is critical to the success of Nigeria’s Digital Economy Agenda.”

Governor Abdullahi Sule and other members of the council are to be inaugurated by the chairman of the council, President Muhammadu Buhari on a date to be communicated, the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

