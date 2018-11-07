Buhari appoints new ICRC boss, nominates 6 for NBS board

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate the name of Chidi Uzowa for confirmation as Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

Mr Uzowa’s nomination was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, yesterday.

The letter reads: “In accordance with section 21 (a) of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Act 2010, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate nomination of Engineer

Chidi Uzowa as Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate. Please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

In a separate letter, President Buhari also sought the Senate confirmation of six other persons as chairman and members of the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics.

Buhari in the letter nominated Dr Kabir Nakura as chairman while Alhaji Akinola Bashir, Prof Moses Momoh, Walijo Danladi, Adamu Modu and Nwafo Paul Chukwudi were recommended as members.

