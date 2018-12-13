Buhari appoints Suleiman Hassan as new Minister of Environment

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing II, Mr Suleiman Hassan, as the new Minister of Environment.

The appointment followed the resignation of the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibril, to be inaugurated as the 12th Emir of Nasarawa, Nasarawa state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu.

The statement reads: “President Buhari has approved the appointment of Surveyor Suleiman Hassan as the Minister of Environment, following the resignation of the Minister of State, Ibrahim Usman Jibril who resigned to ascend the throne of his forefathers as the Emir of Nasarawa, in Nasarawa State.

“The President announced the succession at the Ministry of Environment at the nd of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.”

