Buhari approves c’ttee on national honours award

The Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of 10 member standing committee on National Honours Award for a period of 4 years with effect from August 5, 2021.

Members of the committee are: HRH Sidi Bage Mohammed l JSC (Retired) (Emir of Lafia), Mrs. Farida M. Waziri, former EFCC Chairman (North West), Muhammed Munir Ja’afaru (North West), Alhaji Sale Isa (North East), Chief Inikio Sam-Sele Dede (South South), Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme, NNOM, OON (South East), Yemisi Shyllon (South West), Dr. Abdullahi Jibril Oyekan, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs (FMSDIGA).

A letter that conveyed the approval of Mr. President to members of the standing committee, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, extended his hearty congratulations and best wishes to members of the board. He urged them to uphold the confidence and trust reposed in them by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A press statement signed Tuesday by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Amb. Anthonia A. Ekpa and made available to Blueprint, Akume said he wishes them hearty congratulations as they carry out the national assignment bestowed on them with the hope that Nigeria will benefit from their experience.