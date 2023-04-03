Buhari approves fresh appointment less than 2 months to May 29 handover 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Engr. Dr. Kamoru O. Kadiri as the 5th substantive rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa.

The appointment is for a 5 year single term.

The appointment letter signed and personally handed over to Dr. Kadiri by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu in his office was dated 3rd April, 2023 with effect from 29th March, 2023.

This was contained in a statement by Olayinka Iroye, director information, public relations & protocols of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, and made available to our correspondent, Monday.

Born on 8th July 1968 in Osogbo, Kadiri joined the services of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa in November 1996 and rose through the ranks to become a chief lecturer.

Before his appointment as a substantive rector, Kadiri was the director of affiliate degree programmes and industrial collaborations and was later appointed as rector of The Polytechnic, Iresi, Osun state, on a one-year sabbatical in 2021.

He was also at the University of Groningen, Netherlands for bench work where he was exposed to state-of-the art equipment to complete his PhD thesis.

He is an accomplished scholar who has contributed to knowledge and research with over 50 published journals, seventeen (17) published referred conference proceedings, twenty five seminar papers, and twenty (20) single-authored textbooks in various fields of Engineering.

Dr. Kadiri has two patented inventions and eleven (11) literary works with the Copyright Commission of Nigeria. He had won research grants twice from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Clintonnel Innovation Centre.

