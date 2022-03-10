Buhari approves fresh appointment 

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Dr. Giadom Ferdinand Dumbari as the Project Coordinator (PC) for Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project under the Federal Ministry of Environment.

A statement by the Director of Press in the Ministry, Saghir El-Mohammed, on Wednesday added that the appointment takes immediate effect and will be for a four years term.

Dr. Giadom is a holder of Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Environmental Geology and Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology, both from the University of Port Harcourt, and Master of Philosophy Degree in Environmental Management from Rivers State University.

Dr. Giadom has over 20 years experience in the conduct of impact assessment and baseline studies of Brownfields and Greenfields, with tested expertise in the development of conceptual sites models of various environments.

The new HYPREP Coordinator has experience in the evaluation of natural attenuation processes and effective remediation technologies for different scenarios involving contaminants such as petroleum hydrocarbons, heavy metals and other chemicals of concern. He is also an expert in Remediation Project Management and was a Consultant with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on the implementation of the UNEP Report on the Environmental assessment of Ogoniland.

He is a member of Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society, Nigerian Association for Engineering Geology and a Chartered Environmental Geologist.