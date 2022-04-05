Buhari approves NAICOM Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of part-time chairman, and members of the board of National Insurance Commission (NAICOM)

This appointment is based on the fact that the chairman and the current board members of the commission were appointed for a four-year term with effect from 8th March, 2018 and their tenure will expire on 7th March, 2022.

Those appointed are Dr. Abubakar Sani (chairman), Chief Barrister Robert Ohuoba (member), Mrs. Ijeoma Chinenye Ekeocha (member), and Alhaji Muazu Barau (member).

Based on the terms of appointment of the chairman and members of the board of the commission as stipulated in Section 3(1) of the NAICOM Act 1997, they are expected to hold office for a period of four years.

Dr. Sani holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science, both from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), as well as Honorary Doctorate Degree in Management. He has a vast experience in insurance industry.

Chief Ohuoba is a legal practitioner with more than 20 years experience, while Mrs. Ekeocha holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration (Project Management) with strong private sector experience.