Buhari approves new term for NEXIM management 





President Buhari has approved the re-appointment of the entire executive management of Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank for another term of five years.

The reappointment which takes effect from the 10th of April 2022, followed the expiry of their first tenure on 9th April 2022.

The reappointment is based on the team’s exemplary performance and achievements in the discharge of their mandate.

The team comprises Mr. Abba Bello, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Bala Bello, Executive Director (Corporate Services), and Stella Erhuvwu Okotete, Executive Director (Business Development).

The team has in the last five years worked tirelessly to reposition the Bank and significantly turnaround its performance. Between 2017-2022, their leadership and direction resulted in the growth of the Bank’s balance sheet by 222 per cent, and over 800 per cent growth in profitability.

During the period, the Bank’s intervention in the non-oil export sector grew by over 700 per cent.

The Bank also commenced the activities towards the implementation of several intra Africa trade initiatives including the Sealink project and Factoring.

They Bank is also currently managing several non-oil export and intra-Africa trade support funds including the Nigeria – Africa Trade and Investment Promotion Programme NATIPP for deepening intra-Africa trade, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) fund for Nigerian oil and gas services providers and the CBN Export Development Fund (EDF) amongst others.

