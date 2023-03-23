Buhari approves redesignation of State House Clinic to Medical Centre

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-designation of the State House Clinic back to Medical Centre.

Permanent Secretary of State House Mr Tijjani Umar disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja after a pre-commissioning inspection of the new Presidential (VIP) Wing of the State House Medical Centre by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and the Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba.

”In March 2019, the President had given approval that the State House Medical Centre, Asokoro, which was facing challenges with funding, deterioration of infrastructure and equipment, be scaled down to a Clinic until the challenges were addressed.

”Now with improvement in the problem areas and the addition of the new VIP Wing with state-of-the-art facilities, we can no longer operate as a Clinic. It is now to operate as State House Medical Centre,” he said.

He said that all is set for the inauguration of the new world class facility by the President to add to the growing number of completed and commissioned legacy projects of the present administration.

He said the calibration, testing of equipment and training of medical personnel are ongoing, and the presidency is determined to ensure that the Centre remains fully operational and well maintained after inauguration.

Addressing State House correspondents, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha described the newly built VIP wing as ”money well spent,” expressing his excitement and fulfilment that the project was completed within a year as envisaged and will be commissioned after equipping under a year and a half.

