Buhari approves renewal of two appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Bello Maigari as the Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

According to a statement by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Buhari also approved the renewal of the appointment of Dr. Gambo G. Aliyu as the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

The statement by the Director of Information in the OSGF, Mr. Willie Bassey, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said while the re-appointment of Maigari “takes effect from the 26th of February; that of Aliyu starts from 26th of June, both for final term of four years.”

“President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the renewal of the following appointments:

“Bello Maigari as the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) Executive Secretary/ CEO, from February 26, 2023, for a final term of four years.

“Dr. Gambo G. Aliyu as the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) Director-General June 26, 2023, for a final term of four years.

“The President congratulates all the appointees and urges them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their duties,” the statement read.

