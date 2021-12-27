Buhari, are you really a former military leader?

The insurmountable insecurity dilemma that is claiming the lives and property of innocent Nigerians almost every day for decades is frighteningly very distressing. Nigerians have begun to lose trust in you. Before being voted into power, you had assuredly stated that you will put a stop to the long and abhorrent Insecurity.

Alas, the situation has remained unchanged, rather it has erupted suddenly like a wildfire. Nigerians believed that by the time you are sworn in as the President of Nigeria, all the catastrophes will be tackled. This is because the promises you made during your politicking built trust in Nigerians. But, annoyingly, it has now been revealed that you are not well prepared for leadership, or that you have lost your administrative blueprint and decades of experience as a former military general.

Sir, no individual would, in his right senses, expect or even foresee the annoying unfolding scenario in your regime. On Thursday, February 26, 2015, at Chatham House in London pledged to defeat Boko Haram insurgents and other criminal groups. You charged that if the then President Goodluck Jonathan had deployed the same resources to fighting Boko Haram as it had for political ends, the Nigerian Army would have rescued the more than 270 schoolgirls abducted by the extremist movement in Chibok local government area of Borno state.

Sir, I am sure you are fully aware of the killing and kidnapping of Nigerians almost daily. These ruthless fellows (bandits) have now turned patriotic Nigerians into sleeping with one eye open for the fear of being gruesomely killed and attacked by these unpatriotic and salacious humans. No rational father would have peace of mind while his children are atrociously killed





Notwithstanding, it’s now clear that these bloodthirsty bandits don’t understand any other language than that of fire-for-fire. However, considering their day-to-day unlawful operations, they don’t want to give up until they are awfully and massively defeated. The government, in collaboration with other sub-security units from various states within the federation, should take decisive action against those who are traumatizing the people as their primary priority

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,Sabon Fegi, Azare, Bauchi state[email protected]

