Buhari assures of sustained security in North-East as Army varsity debuts

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured people of the North east that his administration would continue to secure their lives against any aggression from any quarters.

The President who gave the assurance in his keynote address at the ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of the Nigerian Army University Biu, Borno State maintained that the establishment of the university in the North east is part of the Federal Government’s commitment not only to ensure security of the entire region, but reconstruction and rehabilitation of its people after years of Boko Haram insurgency.

While commending the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai for conceiving the vision of the establishment of the university, the President said the institution would venture into specialization that were not available in other universities in the country.

Such specialization, according to him, are; Artificial Intelligence; Robotic Technology and Weapon and Armament Technology.

He said as a professional institution, the Nigerian was not only responsible to ensuring protection of the territorial integrity of the country and curb insecurity, but also to assist in reconstruction and rehabilitation of people affected by armed conflict.

In a goodwill message, Borno State Governor, Kashim Shetima said the establishment of the university in Biu would provide employment and educational opportunities to the people of the North east.

In his opening Remarks, the Chief of Army, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai , said the Nigerian Army could not afford to be left behind in the trend of things around the world, as national armies are now technologically based and science oriented.

The army chief who is also the Chairman of the Governing Council of the new university, said the establishment of the university would go along way not only in responding to national and regional security challenges, but also enhance its ability to meet equipment needs and compete with its peers across the world.

While acknowledging the contributions of the Minister of Education, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission and the the Register of Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Buratai said JAMB had already commenced the process of admission of students into the University.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of the Nigerian Army University Biu, Prof. David Malgwi, said education is the key to unlock the potential of all human endeavours.

Malgwi said the university represents “the future of Nigeria self-reliance and technological development”, adding that the institution would be run with the Nigerian Army’s logo of efficiency.

The Vice Chancellor said the University will start with five faculties and 39 programmes in November 2018, adding that when fully taken off it would have 14 faculties and 119 programmes.

He said “the event signal the development of educational turn around in the education sector”, and urged philanthropist and well meaning Nigerians to support it.

The Vice Chancellor, said Biu has been blessed by notable individuals and an ancient town of knowledge , but lack good motorable roads.

He, therefore, sort quick Federal Government intervention on construction of all the roads that lead to the town, to ensure easy accessibility to the university.

