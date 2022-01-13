Buhari assures on timely delivery of Sagamu-Benin road

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians of timely delivery of the Sagamu-Benin and Lagos-Ibadan express roads under construction, saying he would commission both before the end of year 2022.

Buhari stated this while addressing residents of Ogun state during his one day working visit, Thursday, where he commissioned some major landmark projects embarked upon by Governor Dapo Abiodun administration.

Similarly, the president promised to consider the approval of the reconstruction of Sagamu-Ogijo road by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited under the tax credit scheme.

Describing Abiodun as the ‘‘performing Governor of Nigeria’s Gateway State,’’ the president said he is a worthy example of ‘‘promises made, promises kept.’’

He noted that the lofty projects: the Gateway City Gate; the 42-Kilometre Sagamu Interchange-Abeokuta Road; the 14km Ijebu-Ode-Epe Expressway and two Housing Estates for low, medium and high income earners at Kobape and Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta, respectively, could not have materialised without the state government’s huge investment and commitment to security of lives and property.

‘‘This has made Ogun state one of the safest and most peaceful states in the country and investors’ destination of choice.

‘‘You (Prince Abiodun) have justified the mandate of the people of Ogun State. You have represented our party very well,’’Buhari stated.

The president also expressed delight that the 14km Ijebu Ode-Mojoda-Epe Road commissioned by him has been reconstructed into a modern expressway by the state government, adding that it would complement the Sagamu-Benin Expressway that the federal government is currently reconstructing.

‘‘Just across the road is the 42-kilometer Sagamu-Interchange-Abeokuta Road which the state Government has reconstructed and equipped with street lights.

‘‘That road enjoys a direct linkage with the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that the Federal Government is rebuilding and due for completion later this year.

‘‘I am particularly impressed by the quality and standard of your road projects, and the creative way you have deployed resources to reconstruct and rehabilitate them.

‘‘It is significant to note that the two road projects being commissioned today are federal roads. This is an example of constructive engagement, cooperation and collaboration between the States and Federal Government.

‘‘These roads also fit well into our rail transportation masterplan that connects Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital to Kano, with Ogun State having more rail stations, along the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor”, he added.

Prince Dapo Abiodun while welcoming the President , appealed for a special status for Federal Government Infrastructure Funding, especially on roads construction.

“Your Excellency, it is noteworthy that Ogun State has more federal roads than any other state in the country. Therefore, we are passionately requesting again that Ogun State be accorded a Special Status for Federal Government Infrastructure Funding, especially on roads,” Abiodun said.