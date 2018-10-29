Buhari certificate saga unnecessary plot by PDP to divert attention — NDF

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has described the recent dust

raised on President Muhammadu Buhari’s certificate as “unnecessary and

needless campaign of calumny” by the opposition Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP) to divert attention from the real issues affecting the

country.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday,

national president of NDF, Comrade Audu Auwulu, said his organisation

was not surprised that ‘‘instead of addressing the numerous challenges

affecting the country, the opposition party is making attempt to

trivialise the presidential contest.’’

Auwulu berated the opposition PDP, saying the party clearly does not

understand the enormity of the presidential poll, and is only trying

to distract Nigerians from the achievements the country has recorded

under the Buhari administration.

According to him, the certificate saga is already a rested issue and

will not be a deciding factor in the 2019 election, stressing that

‘‘it is sad that the PDP could not come up with something new and

substantial to make the discourse about the elections issue-based.’

He said, for the records, President Buhari sat for the University of

Cambridge/WAEC examination where he passed in the second division in

1961, with registration number: 8280002 amongst other notable

Nigerians like former Chief of Staff at Supreme Court, Shehu Musa

Yar’Adua and a former President of Court of Appeal and many others

from the Provincial Secondary School, Kastina.

He said, besides, the constitution is very clear on the educational

requirement for vying for office of the President.

Instead of being bogged down on a matter that has no bearing on how

Nigerians will vote in next year’s elections, NDF insists, the

electorate should focus on asking pertinent questions.

According to him, if there is anyone who is capable of presiding over

the affairs of the country at this point in time ‘‘it is President

Buhari who has so far demonstrated leadership in all fronts.’’

According to him, some of the questions Nigerians need to ask is; what

would happen if Nigerians allow known looters back into power after

enduring the pains of reforms for almost four years?

‘‘If Buhari can achieve the much he did in under four years in spite

of the damage done to the country by the PDP how much more will he

achieve in his second term after setting the foundation for prosperity

in the first tenure?

“As far as we are concerned, trying to renew controversies over

President Buhari’s academic qualification is a dead issue and a

needless distraction. Our hope is that they will learn like other

patriotic Nigerians to move forward,’’ he added.