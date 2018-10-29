Buhari certificate saga unnecessary plot by PDP to divert attention — NDF

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has described the recent dust
raised on President Muhammadu Buhari’s certificate as “unnecessary and
needless campaign of calumny” by the opposition Peoples Democratic
Party (PDP) to divert attention from the real issues affecting the
country.
In a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday,
national president of NDF, Comrade Audu Auwulu, said his organisation
was not surprised that ‘‘instead of addressing the numerous challenges
affecting the country, the opposition party is making attempt to
trivialise the presidential contest.’’
Auwulu berated the opposition PDP, saying the party clearly does not
understand the enormity of the presidential poll, and is only trying
to distract Nigerians from the achievements the country has recorded
under the Buhari administration.
According to him, the certificate saga is already a rested issue and
will not be a deciding factor in the 2019 election, stressing that
‘‘it is sad that the PDP could not come up with something new and
substantial to make the discourse about the elections issue-based.’
He said, for the records, President Buhari sat for the University of
Cambridge/WAEC examination where he passed in the second division in
1961, with registration number: 8280002 amongst other notable
Nigerians like former Chief of Staff at Supreme Court, Shehu Musa
Yar’Adua and a former President of Court of Appeal and many others
from the Provincial Secondary School, Kastina.
He said, besides, the constitution is very clear on the educational
requirement for vying for office of the President.
Instead of being bogged down on a matter that has no bearing on how
Nigerians will vote in next year’s elections, NDF insists, the
electorate should focus on asking pertinent questions.
According to him, if there is anyone who is capable of presiding over
the affairs of the country at this point in time ‘‘it is President
Buhari who has so far demonstrated leadership in all fronts.’’
According to him, some of the questions Nigerians need to ask is; what
would happen if Nigerians allow known looters back into power after
enduring the pains of reforms for almost four years?
‘‘If Buhari can achieve the much he did in under four years in spite
of the damage done to the country by the PDP how much more will he
achieve in his second term after setting the foundation for prosperity
in the first tenure?
“As far as we are concerned, trying to renew controversies over
President Buhari’s academic qualification is a dead issue and a
needless distraction. Our hope is that they will learn like other
patriotic Nigerians to move forward,’’ he added.
