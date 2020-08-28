Buhari cheers Bishop Kaigama on Pallium Honour by Pope Francis

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, on “conferral of the Pallium for the See of Abuja,” by Pope Francis.

The honour is in recognition of Kaigama’s dedication to promoting unity, peace, and justice.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, joined all Christians, particularly the Catholic family, friends and associates of the highly revered clergyman in celebrating the honour by the papacy.

According to him, the symbol of conferred jurisdictional authority to promote peace, harmony and unity is most deserved.

The president praised the Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja for always projecting values of love and working diligently to promote welfare of citizens in the country.