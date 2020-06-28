Buhari commiserates with Kogi govt over Chief Judge’s death



President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Kogi state over the passing away of the Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana.

In a condolence message, the president said the deceased’s brilliant legal career would remain a reference.



The president also commiserated with his family, the Nigerian Bar Association and the Body of Benchers over the demise of the legal luminary, urging family and all associates to find comfort in prayers and acceptance of the will of God.

The president said he believes the late Chief Judge made a remarkable impact on the state, his chosen profession and community, with clear evidence that his death would create a huge gap in the judiciary.



The president prays that Almighty God would grant the soul of the departed a peaceful rest.