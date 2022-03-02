Buhari commissions 120 -bed hospital in Makurdi 







President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday commissioned a 120-bed hospital for mother and child in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.



The president, who was represented at the occasion by Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF Boss Mustapha, said the health facility was built by the Federal Government under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) office.



The president said the facility was fully equipped with the state of the arts equipment, adding that it was a practical way to address the challenge of maternal and child mortalities in the country.

He stated that Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest mortality rates adding that with the commissioning of the project, both the maternal as well as child mortality rate will be reduced.

He further stated that 15 of such facilities were completed in other states, awaiting commissioning, while 12 were at various stages of completion.

He advised Benue sons and daughters to join forces with the president to rebuild the country after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Samuel Ortom who was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, commended the senior special assistant to the president on SDGs for approving the project and ensuring its full completion.

He assured that the state government would continue to ensure seamless execution of SDGs projects in the state.

He said the state government had donated another piece of land close to the hospital for building of doctors quarters.

He promised to link the hospital with the Benue state University Teaching Hospital for better operation and utilisation of the facility.



The senior special assistant to the president on SDGs, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, urged the Benue state government and other state governments benefitting from such

interventions to make judicious use of the facilities in a sustainable way for the benefit of mothers and children.



“We will continue to prioritise interventions with potential impacts on the lives of the poor and vulnerable members of our society, so that no ‘Nigerian is left behind’.



“It is imperative to mention that in Benue, the OSSAP on SDGs has provided 19 projects in education sector; seven projects in water & sanitation; four in infrastructure; two in clean & affordable energy; and this Mother and Child Centre we are commissioning today,” she said.