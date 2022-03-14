Buhari commissions 2,465 housing units

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned 80 housing units in Kaduna state, part of 2,465 housing units built by his administration in 34 states, noting that his administration is committed to enhancing the living condition of Nigerians.

Speaking while commissioning the National Housing Programme Phase 1 in Rigachikun, Kaduna state on Monday, composed of 48 units of 2- bedroom flats, 28 units of 3-bedroom flats and 4 units of 1-bedroom flats, Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mahmud Abubakar, said the project, which is replicated in 35 states, will provide shelter and create skilled and unskilled jobs for Nigerians.

“This is one of the projects undertaken by our goverment in phases since 2016. When APC sought your mandate in 2015, one of the things we promised was change, this housing estate is an example of the fulfillment of that promise of change. The progressives ideals of our goverment seek to achieve one primary objective, which is to improve human condition. This housing estate has achieved that in many ways,” he said.

President Buhari said the unused land will now provide shelter for common Nigerians, create market for suppliers of building materials, create job opportunities for local contractors, artisans, builders, skilled and unskilled workers even food vendors.

“The micro, small and medium businesses who drive our economy were the ones who won the contract to build these houses. These are some of the people our country remain committed to move towards prosperity and away from poverty and we are alteady reaching them. Our commitment towards improving human condition beyond job creation, responds to those who have long aspired to own a home and that dream has come true with this ptoject,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Engr. Chukwunwike Uzo, who was represented by Arch. Aishatu Barau said over 1,200 building contractors were engaged since 2016 under phases I, II and III of the programme.

He said over 14,500 and 50,140 direct and indirect jobs have been created, while the ministry is constructing over 6,000 housing units in 45 sites of which 2,465 units have been completed in 35 states.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai, who was represented by Commissioner for Works and Housing, Arch. Fausat Ibikunle, said Kaduna state government is building 228 units of 1-3 bedroom houses at Rigasa and another 224 units of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units at Ungwar Tanko within the metropolis to ease the housing deficit.

He said the houses have Benn put up for sale, while government is planning another 100 housing units in Zaria and Kafanchan.

One of the contractors, Engr. Tanimu Abubakar, said the building and road projects took two years to be completed.