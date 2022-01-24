Buhari commissions 3 road projects in Kafanchan

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned three road projects in Kafanchan, under Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai’s Urban Renewal Program.

Commissioning the projects, Thursday, the president commended the state governor for embarking on projects aimed at making the state great again.

He pledged the federal government’s resolve to continue to initiate programmes that would impact on the ordinary Nigerians.

Earlier, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai had said a total of 21 roads would be constructed in Kafanchan under the first phase of the Kaduna state urban renewal programme.

In his welcome address, the Emir of Jama’a, Alh. Muhammadu Isa Muhammadu, appealed to the President to use his exalted office in attracting more federal presence to Southern Kaduna, especially the reviving of the Kafanchan rail track and the siting of a permanent Mobile Base in the area.

Speaking to newsmen after the commissioning, the Commissioner Kafanchan Municipal, Mrs Phoebe SukaI Yayi, expressed happiness with the visit of the President to Kafanchan which she described as a great event to the area.

Mrs SukaI assured that all the projects embarked upon by the Kaduna state government would be completed with more earmarked to be executed in the future.

Also briefing newsmen at the event, the engineer of one the companies handling some of the road contracts in Kafanchan that was commissioned, Samuel Omokore of FAMTRAC company, expressed gratitude to Kaduna state government for awarding the contract to them.