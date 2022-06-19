Buhari commissions 33 Km N7.9bn Jigawa road 





President Muhammadu Buhari said weekend that his administration has embarked on construction and rehabilitation of road projects as well as other infrastructure that have direct bearing on the lives of Nigerians.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, stated this in Birniwa while commissioning the 33km Hadejia-Nguru phase ll road project worth N7.9 billion.

Buhari stated that his government has constructed and rehabilitated several roads as well as bridges across the length and breadth of the country from 2015 to date.

He further warned relevant government agencies to enforce the 100 kilometers speed limit on Nigerian roads to reduce unnecessary accidents.

Also, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fasola, said President Buhari’s administration has provided infrastructure in all the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

Fasola said so many projects had been completed and commissioned, while others are also being completed and will be commissioned soon.

Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, commended federal government, under President Buhari for the road projects.

The governor represented by his deputy, Malam Umar Namadi, said the state has benefitted immensely from the federal government projects from 2015 to date.

