Buhari commissions 80 housing units in Taraba

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commissioned 80 housing units in Taraba state.

The units comprise three-bedroom, two-bedroom and one-bedroom detachable bungalows.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Alhaji Muazu Jaji, said the estate was in fulfillment of the present administration’s electoral promise to Nigerians in the provision of accommodation to the downtrodden.

He said, “This is one of the projects undertaken by the present government in phases since 2016 with the support of the Taraba state government who provided the land. This place which was once unused land, amounting to no more than an idle capital, has come alive and will now provide shelter for ordinary Nigerians.

“This is a good example of some of the developmental possibilities that inter-governmental collaboration can produce and am optimistic that with the provision of more land, the federal government certainly can do more.

“The progressive ideals of our government seek to achieve one primary objective, which is to improve the human condition.”

He added that the estates had created many jobs for Nigerians, adding the micro, small and medium-size businesses “which drive the nation’s economy” were the ones that won the contracts to build “these houses.”

According to him, the desire of his administration and commitment towards improving the human condition and our message of change has another facet beyond job- creation.

In his remarks, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, said the ministry had delivered such houses in the 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The minister, who was represented by the director of public building in the ministry, Arch. Solomon Labafilo, said the government was certain that the product that was delivered was acceptable to those it was intended for.

Also speaking, Governor Darius Ishaku commended the federal government for the gesture.

Ishaku, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Anthony Jelason, said the state had also keyed into its provision of housing vision.

He said the state had developed affordable housing for its indigenes under its mass housing programme referred to as DDI housing.

