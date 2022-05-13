Buhari commissions housing estate for Gombe civil servants

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned 76 units of a housing estate that will be allocated to civil servants in Gombe state.

President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Communications and Digital economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, commissioned the housing estate located at Old Mile 3 in Gombe, the state capital.

According to the president, the land was obtained by the federal government in 2016 from the government of Gombe state where two and three-bedroom houses were built for sale to civil servants “who will pay in instalments.”

He disclosed that the second phase of such houses would be built to accommodate more civil servants.

“The federal government is committed to providing shelter to the citizens. President Buhari redeemed the pledge made 28 years ago by other administrations to build houses for the 1994 Super Eagles players for winning the African Cup of Nations trophy at their places of choice,” Pantami said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who was represented by a director in the ministry, Usman Bashir, said the federal government was building similar houses in many states that provided the lands.

