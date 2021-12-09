Buhari commissions locally made vessel, NNS Oji, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday praised the Nigerian Navy for its efforts in fighting piracy in the nation’s maritime domain.

Buhari said he was particularly delighted to commission the NNS Oji, an offshore defense ship, SDB, 3 because it was built locally by Nigerian Navy engineers.

Buhari spoke at the commissioning of some Nigerian Navy (NNS) vessels, boats and helicopters at the Naval Shipyard, Victoria Island in Lagos.

He said the laudable and commendable feats attained by the Nigerian Navy is in line with the federal government’s policy direction to grow the initiative for the local content technological development.

Ships alongside hydrographic surveillance platform unveiled include NNS Oji, NNS Lana, NNS Aba, NNS Sokoto, NNS Osun, NNS Ķano, NNS Ikene, Boats and Helicopter as well as Keel laying ceremony of SOB IV & V performed by President Buhari.

The President also said that it is gratifying to know that government’s commitment to recapitalise the fleets of the Nigerian Navy for improved capabilities to obliterate criminalities in the maritime domains is evidently yielding the expected fruitful and successful results.

“I am delighted to witness the commissioning ceremony for some recently acquired platforms, as well as the commissioning of the locally built SDB 3 and the keel-laying ceremony for the construction of SDB 4 and SDB 5.

“It is gratifying to see that this area of ​​platforms will soon go into debt in the Nigerian Navy’s fleet inventory.

“This will undoubtedly increase the navy’s ability to secure Nigerian maritime dominance,” he said.

The president pledged continued robust support to the leadership of the Nigerian Navy in its strives and strides to deliver on the enforcement of anti -piracy laws as well as its policing duty to neutralise the freedom of action by pirates.

In his welcome remarks, the Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Zubairu Gambo said the induction of the Ships and boats into the fleets of the service will be a catalyst to further decimate the criminal elements and demystify their condemnable activities in the nation’s territorial waters and by extension the Gulf of Guinea.

Vice Admiral Gambo sought for sustainable regional cooperation in anti – piracy war.