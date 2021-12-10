Buhari commissions N45bn completed section lll Bauchi-Potiskum road

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Bauchi commissioned and handed over the completed over 45 billion naira dualization of Kano-Maiduguri road, section lll Azare-Potiskum road covering four local government areas in Bauchi and Yobe states.

Speaking at the occasion held in Azare, Bauchi state, President Buhari said the road has been built to the highest quality of design and workmanship.

He said the completion of the road is part of the commitment and determination to improve the ease of doing business, create jobs and prosperity for lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

The president who was represented by the Minister of State for Industry and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, stated that, the road is also a statement of economic efficiency and ease of doing business.

“This road is part of our many roads to prosperity because it reduces journey times and reduces expense on travel. The road also symbolises change as you will observe in the road furniture such as the lane markings and route assurance signs.

“Now that we have this new and well-built road, we have duties to ourselves and to other road users.”

President Buhari called for proper utilisation of the completed the road, reiterating that, the maximum driving speed on this and other Federal Highways nationwide is one hundred km.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, stated that, the length of the handed over project is 106.341km comprising of 93.200km Azare-Potiskum which involves construction of additional new alignment and rehabilitation of existing one.