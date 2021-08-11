Buhari completes 12 dams, 3 hydropower projects, 7 irrigation projects – APC group

The All Progressives Congress Legacy Awareness and Campaign (APC-LAC), has said out of 116 inherited projects for priority completion in 2016, a total of twelve dams, three hydropower projects and seven irrigation projects among many others have been completed by the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC think-tank group also disclosed that Buhari administration signed Executive Order 9 on November 20, 2019, in support of the government’s efforts to end Open Defecation across the country adding that about 62 Local Government Areas across 12 states of the country have been certified Open Defecation free.

In a statement released to newsmen Wednesday in Abuja and signed by party’s national youth leader Barr. Ismail Ahmed, former national publicity secretary Lanre Issa-Onilu and the director general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh. Lukman, identified the twelve completed dams to include “Multipurpose Dam, Delta; Adada Dam, Enugu; Sulma Earth Dam, Katsina; Gimi Earth Dam, Kaduna; Amla-Otukpo Dam, Benue; Amauzari Earth Dam, Imo; Ibiono-Ibom Earth Dam, Akwa Ibom; Gadau/Lafia Zigau Dam, Bauchi; Alajue Small Earth Dam, Osun; Kampe Omi Dam, Kogi (Rehabilitation) and Kargo Dam, Kaduna (Rehabilitation). Another eight (8) dam projects, eight (8) hydropower projects, sixteen (16) irrigation projects, and eleven (11) Water Supply Projects are scheduled for completion by 2023.”

On the completed Hydropower Projects, the group identified “Gurara Hydropower Project, 30MW, Kaduna state – completed and concessioned in 2020; Kashimbila Hydropower Project, 40MW, Taraba, now ready for concessioning; and the Dadin-Kowa Hydropower Project, 40MW, Gombe, which has been completed, and is now feeding into the National Grid.”

In the area of irrigation, the statement said “seven (7) projects have been fully completed, with another two partly completed (sectoral completion). In addition, thirty (30) of the forty-one (41) priority Water Supply Projects inherited by the Administration have now been completed; the very first one to be completed being the Central Ogbia Regional Water Supply Project in Bayelsa State, in September 2016, and the most recent being the Zobe and Kazaure Water Supply Projects in Katsina and Jigawa States, in July 2021.

“Other completed Water Supply Projects across the country include the Northern Ishan Regional Water Supply Project and the Ojirami Dam, Water Supply Scheme and Reticulation Network, both in Edo State; Sabke, Dutsi and Mashi Water Supply Project in Katsina State; Vom Water Supply Project and Mangu Regional Water Supply Scheme in Plateau State; Takum Water Supply Project in Taraba State; Gambaki/Chinade/Hardawa/Bulkachuwa Water Supply Project in Bauchi State; Inyishi Regional Water Supply Project in Imo State; Ilobu Water Supply Scheme and Osogbo Water Supply Scheme in Osun State; Idanre Water Supply Project in Ondo State; Ofeme Water Supply Project in Abia State; Uburu Water Supply Scheme in Ebonyi State; Gashua Water Supply Scheme in Yobe State; Kwami Gadam and Bojude Water Supply Project in Gombe State; and the Saki Town Water Supply Project, Oyo State, among others.

“The River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) are being revitalized under the Buhari Administration, to enable them fully serve the purpose for which they were established. These RBDAs have collectively built 42 small dams in their catchment areas, and efforts are on to collaborate with State Governments to fully utilize these dams.

“The RBDAs have also leased 253 farmlands to the private sector for commercial agriculture, according to the Ministry of Water Resources; 181 of these farmlands are already being fully utilized. Partial Commercialization has also commenced at four of the RBDAs, as part of the Administration’s efforts to ensure greater private sector involvement in the management and utilization of national infrastructure.”

While expressing confidence that the APC administration will continue to demonstrate commitment to the renewal and expansion of the country’s infrastructure stock, across all vital areas of the economy, the statement said “absence of these investments, until now, has been a major contributing factor to the dire socio-economic situation that the administration inherited in 2015.”