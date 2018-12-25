Buhari condemns killings at Zamfara, others states 

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of innocent Nigerians in Birnin Magaji community in Tsafe local government, and Magami community in Faru District of Maradun local government of Zamfara state, following attacks by suspected armed bandits.

“These horrendous acts of violence are crimes against humanity. This violence must stop,” Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, quoted the President as saying.

While expressing his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks, the government and people of Zamfara State, the President also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The President, who has authorized an assessment trip to Zamfara and Sokoto States by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Baba Sadiq on Christmas and Boxing days, reassured residents of States plagued by armed bandits, including Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger and Taraba, that their safety is an enduring commitment of his administration and he will continue to ensure that security agencies work round the clock to protect local populations.

To this end, a major operation by the Nigerian Armed Forces, Police, Department of State Services and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, is being considered to restore peace and stability in the region.

President Buhari conveyed his strong support to the Nigeria Police Force, which has already deployed Special Forces in each of the local government in Zamfara State and the Defence Headquarters’ deployment of a Special Military Intervention Force comprising more than 1,000 personnel to respond to the security challenges in the North Central and North West.

These measures, among others, will be intensified to flush out the bandits from wherever they are.

The President commended Nigerians for their support to our security agencies who have continued to demonstrate dedication, commitment and bravery even in very difficult and complex operations.

