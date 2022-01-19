Buhari condemns UAE attack

President Muhammadu Buhari has denounced as worrisome escalation, the drone strikes in the United Arab Emirates that caused explosions and a deadly fire outside the capital, Abu Dhabi.

In a reaction to the Monday incident, the President said such attacks targeting innocent people and civilian infrastructure, leading to the loss of lives were condemnable by all reasonable opinions around the globe and should be stopped.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria, we express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the people and the friendly state of the UAE,” he said.

He urged restraints to give dialogue and engagement a chance.