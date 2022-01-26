Buhari condoles with Amb. Tamuno over father’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Ambassador Maureen Tamuno over the death of her father, Elder Clement Chepaka at the age of 93.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Elder Chepaka will be sorely missed for his charity, kindness and leadership.

The President sympathises with family, friends and associates of the departed, urging them to find solace in his good works, especially at the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Broadcast, where he worked for many years as a producer and broadcaster.

President Buhari prays that the soul of Elder Chepaka will find eternal rest in the Lord.