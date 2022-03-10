Buhari condoles with kebbi over bandits’ killing of vigilantes

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the people and government of Kebbi state on the recent killing of innocent persons, including vigilantes and members of self-help groups, known as “Yan Sa Kai” by bandits in the state.

In the condolence message, delivered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyema, President Muhammadu Buhari prayed Allah to grant all those who lost their lives mercy assuring that the federal government was committed to fighting insurgency.

The president further affirmed the resole of the federal government to employ appropriate measures to safeguarding the safety of all students in Ukraine from Kebbi and other states and their evacuation home.

In response, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, commended President Buhari for his concern for Kebbi state and assurances by the federal government to return all Nigerian students in Ukraine back to the country, safely.

The governor said many self-volunteers known as “Yan Sa Kai” were killed, as well as recent killing of some soldiers by bandits in kanya village of Zuru emirate.

He made it clear that security agencies were on top of the situation.