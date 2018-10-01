Buhari condoles with NASS over Funke Adedoyin’s demise

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the leadership and members of National Assembly over the passing of Hon. Funke Adedoyin, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Irepodun Isin/ Ekiti / Oke Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara state.

The President commiserated with the government and people of Kwara state, her family and friends over the sad incident, which has deprived the nation of the wisdom and maturity she has always brought into service.

As a former member of the Federal Executive Council and legislator, the President said the deceased’s sacrifice and contributions to national development would be remembered by posterity, especially her unreserved commitment for more representation of women in government and the education of children.

The President prayed that God would receive her soul and comfort all her loved ones.

