Buhari confers award on NITDA for productivity

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has been conferred the prestigious “National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award” in recognition of the Agency’s productivity, hard work and excellence in service delivery.

According to a statement by NPOM President Muhammadu Buhari, chaired the Award ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, State House, Asokoro, Abuja.

“NITDA adheres strictly to information security and safety. The Agency’s proactive action in creating a robust incident Management Procedure, through which any irregular or adverse event that occurs and affects the normal functioning of a system is adequately dealt with, is a worthy accomplishment”, the statement read.

The Award which falls into the “2020 Organizational Category” highlights NITDA as the only government agency among other privately owned Organizations to be so recognized.

Statement from the organisers further read: “Another commendable attribute of the agency is its commitment to improve and sustain productivity through training and retraining of staff. As a matter of policy, every staff of NITDA is expected to have at least forty hours of training within three years. This has resulted in improved competencies, knowledge and skills of the Staff”.

The Director-General NITDA Kashifu Inuwa, who received the Award pledged the Agency’s continuous determination towards the expansion of the digital space in order to impact more lives of many Nigerians through the development of increased critical mass of IT proficient and global competitive manpower.

The National Productivity Order of Merit Award which was part of activities to celebrate the 19th National Productivity Day is an award of honour and dignity instituted by Federal Government to recognize hard work and excellence.

