Buhari congratulates AfDB president, Akinwunmi Adesina, on re-election



President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on his re-election for a second term in office.

News of the victory came during the Council of State meeting, which was attended by former heads of state, Senate President, governors, some Ministers, and senior government officials.

As Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced the good news, President Buhari led a round of applause, and declared: “He deserves it.”

The president extends appreciation to the African Union for its endorsement of the AfDB President much earlier, and to shareholders of the bank who worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the visionary leader.

The president said he believes that Adesina’s versatility, experience at both national and international engagements, would be further deployed to energize the pan-African financial institution, urging him to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the noble goals of making life better for Africans through various development plans, already captured as High 5s.

The president also rejoiced with the family, friends and professional colleagues of Adesina over the re-election, while commending members of staff and Board of Governors of the AfDB for their consistent support for the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and his management team.

While pledging full support of his government to ensure a successful tenure for the AfDB leadership, the president prayed that the Almighty God would continue to strengthen Adesina and his team for greater good to the continent.