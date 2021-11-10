Buhari congratulates Anambra governor-elect, Charles Soludo

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), as he emerged winner in the gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

The President praised the security agencies for their determination to ensure that the election went on as smoothly as possible, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conclusion of the exercise despite the initial challenges encountered.

The President also enjoined Prof. Soludo, member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the State and the Southeast in general.

The President said he looks forward to working with the incoming governor for the peace, security and development of not only Anambra State, but the entire country.