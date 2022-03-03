Buhari congratulates Ata Igala, Mathew Akpa on investiture

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday joined the government and people of Kogi state in rejoicing with His Royal Majesty, Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche Akpa, on his investiture as Ata Igala, bringing a wealth of experience to the throne of his fathers.

The President felicitated with the Kogi State Traditional Council, kingmakers, sons and daughters of Igala nation on the historic event, which further highlights the rich culture and tradition of the people.

As His Royal Majesty ascends the throne, the President urged dedication to the growth and well being of his people, and support for the government in promoting peace, unity and progress, especially in civic responsibilities.

The President prayed that Almighty God would guide the royal father in the discharge of his duties, particularly in encouraging strong moral values and respect among the youth.