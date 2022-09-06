Buhari congratulates British Prime Minister, Liz Truss

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss, on her assumption of the leadership position.

The President rejoiced with the former Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, saying that her antecedents in government, politics and diplomacy would further shape and strengthen relations with Nigeria and other nations.

He said the shared ties between Nigeria and Britain remains strong, positive and mutually beneficial, while working with Prime Minister Liz Truss to deepen that relationship in the interest of both countries.

The President appreciated the warmth and friendliness of the immediate past Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, wishing him the best in his future endeavours.

