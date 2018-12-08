Buhari congratulates new Wazirin Dutse Dalhatu

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former Minister of Mines and Power, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, on his appointment as the Wazirin Dutse in Jigawa state.

In a goodwill message, the President described Dalhatu as “a brilliant and hard-working lawyer who is deserving of this title.”

He said the former national president of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) “didn’t attain this height by accident, he did so on account of his hard work and passion for the development of Jigawa State and its

people.”

According to the President, Dalhatu “has consistently identified himself with the development agenda of the people of Jigawa State at all levels,” adding that his new traditional title “is recognition of

his commitment to the welfare of his people.”

The President urged other members of the Nigerian elite to emulate the Wazirin Dutse by “always identifying with the welfare and development of their people, instead of escaping to the cities and living

epicurean lifestyles that detach them from the realities of the ordinary people.”

