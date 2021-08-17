Buhari congratulates Zambian President-elect, Hakainde Hichilema

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday congratulated the President-elect of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, on his victory in the presidential election of August 12, 2021.

The President applauded the people of Zambia who came out in their numbers to exercise their civic rights, voting candidates of their choice, signposting that the prospect of a united, stable and prosperous Africa lies in the power of the people to freely elect their leaders.

He commended President Edgar Lungu for accepting the outcome of the election and a peaceful transfer of power, stressing that this patriotic disposition deserves the praise of all lovers of democracy.

Highlighting the close and historic relationship between Nigeria and Zambia, the Nigerian leader said he looks forward to working very closely with the Zambian President-elect for the peace, development and prosperity of both nations, and in the common commitment to promote the goals and objectives of our African Union (AU).