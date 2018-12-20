Buhari declines assent to NBC Amendment Bill 

President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to a bill that seeks

to amend the law establishing the National Broadcasting Commission

(NBC).

Buhari’s letter was addressed to the President of Senate, Bukola Saraki and read yesterday during plenary.

The President explained that his decision to withhold assent to the bill was because the amendment to the powers of the commission

“deletes” existing paragraph 21(U) which contains an important omnibus

clause that grants the commission incidental powers which are not

specifically provided for in other sections of the Act.

The letter reads in part: “Pursuant to Section 58(4) of the

constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby

convey to the Senate, my decision on the 26th November 2018, to

decline presidential assent to the National Broadcasting Commission

Amendment Bill 2018.

“I am declining assent to the bill because the amendment to the powers

of the commission “deletes” existing paragraphs 21(U) which contains

an important omnibus clause that grants the commission incidental

powers which are not specifically provided for in other sections of

the Act.

“We suggest that a more appropriate approach for the amendment for the

creation of a new paragraph (U) as contained in the bill and the

renumbering in the current paragraph (U) as a new paragraph (Y).”

