Buhari determined to complete Ajaokuta steel plant, group assures

Despite the seeming delay in the commencement of work towards the completion of the Ajaokuta steel plant, a group under the aegis of ‘Righteous On-lookers Association’ has expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will keep to its promise to revitalise the steel plant in Kogi state.

The patron of the group, Alhaji Ahmed Adok, who gave the assurance in Okene the central senatorial district of Kogi state Friday while interacting with journalists, urged Nigerians to continue to keep faith with the present administration’s determination and commitment towards the diversification of the country’s economy.

Adoke added that the completion of the steel plant will be a major area that the federal government will rely on to attain its diversification plan.

The group’s patron who was reacting to fears being entertained is some quarters over the delay in the arrival of the Russians to commenced work on the steel project, said President Muhammad Buhari has the political will to complete the project, diversify the country’s economy from oil to mineral resources and leave behind an enduring legacy.

Alhaji Adoke while commending President Buhari’s determination and commitment added that the three years ultimatum given to the Ministry of Mines, Solid Minerals to ensure the completion of the steel plant has not expired.