Buhari, El-Rufai speak on terrorists’ killing of 38 in Kaduna communities

Bandits have reportedly attacked several communities in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state, killing over 38 people and destroying many properties, Kaduna state government has said.

Affected communities include were Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu district of the local government area, with houses, trucks and cars also burnt along with farm produce at various farms.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan confirmed this in a statement Sunday in Kaduna.

Bandits had recently, also killed innocent citizens in Zangon Kataf, Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Kauru local government areas of the state.

Announcing the latest killings, Aruwan said: “The military and police authorities have confirmed to the Kaduna state government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked. Twenty nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update.

“The 29 identified are listed as: Rabi`u Wada, Salisu Boka, Alhaji Nura Nuhu, Alhaji Bashari Sabiu, Alhaji Lawal Dahiru, Abbas Saidu, Inusa Kano, Malam Lawal Nagargari, Malam Aminu, Lawal Maigyad, Alhaji Mustapha, Lawal Aliyu, Sale Makeri, Sani Lawal, Auwal Umar, Jamilu Hassan and Badamasi Mukhtar,” the statement said.

He listed others to include “Malam Jibril, Lawal Tsawa, Sule Hamisu, Sadi Bala, Kabiru Gesha, Abubakar Sanusi, Saiph Alhaji Abdu, Haruna Musa, Lawal Hudu, Malam Shuaibu Habibu, Malam Yahaya Habibu, Abubakar Yusuf.

“Houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with agricultural produce at various farms.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai received the reports with sadness, sent condolences to the families of the victims of the brutal attacks while praying for the repose of their souls.

“The governor also commiserated with the affected communities and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief. Security agencies have sustained patrols in the general area,” the statement further added.

Buhari condemns killings

In a reaction, President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the renewed killings in Kaduna state, describing it as sad and unacceptable.

He expressed the nation’s condolences to the Government of Kaduna state, the people of Zonkwa Chiefdom and the family of His Highness Nuhu Bature, the Agwam Kajju on his demise.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

The president further said “security forces have turned the heat on the terrorists who are getting frustrated and are soft-targeting innocent citizens, looting their assets, burning their homes and killing them indiscriminately.

“The president also reiterated his directive to the security and intelligence chiefs to do everything they can to destroy the remaining vestiges of the terrorists.”

Ayu

Meanwhile, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu has condemned the spate of killings across the country.

The former Senate President, who likened the development to a war situation, said PDP succeeded in securing Nigeria while in power and called on citizens to team up with the party to oust the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2023.

Ayu spoke weekend at the party’s headquarters, Abuja during the Annual General Meeting of the PDP Press Corps.

He said: “We are virtually in a war situation in Nigeria today. We are fighting bandits. We are fighting kidnappers; we are fighting all sorts of bandits and extremists who are killing, raping our mothers and daughters. None of you can sleep with your eyes closed because you are always wondering whether you are going to make it to the next day. You have to keep on highlighting these problems because the government has the fundamental responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

“We have a retired General as President and we thought these things will improve. We don’t need to talk as a political party or as an opposition, but you know exactly what is happening in our country is threatening even the very unity and existence of our country. I think you need accurate reporting of the events, which are not very glorious,” he said.

Ayu, who recalled practising journalism at a younger age, challenged journalists to be courageous in the face of risk, particularly in this part of the world.

He said: “What we have fought against all along in this country is that we don’t want any institutionalized dictatorship. We want a country where people should be free to express their views, go about their businesses. And I believe the Nigerian media from history right from the time of independence has played a very very glorious role. They fought for independence; they sustained that fight, even during the military takeover. Some journalists lost their lives.

“If you remember the Dele Giwas, they lost their lives to what they believed in, for the love of the profession. I call on you to be courageous to follow in the footsteps of your forefathers in the profession. You will definitely make sacrifices.

“We have to educate not only Nigerians but also the international community, with your accurate reporting, of what we are trying to do as a party because it is only an informed electorate that makes the right choices. We believe we are here to offer Nigerians an alternative to what is going on today. But I think in the first 16 years, we did let’s say 100 or 90 per cent, but are much more determined to do better than what we did before.”