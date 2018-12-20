Buhari enjoys 49% Nigerian voters’ support – APC group

APC Broom Platform, a support group, says President Muhammadu Buhari is currently enjoying the support of 49 per cent of Nigerian voters as against his opponent, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who is supported by 27 per cent of the electorate.

The group made the claim yesterday during a courtesy visit to Bauchi state Deputy Governor, Audu Sule Katagum, as part of their tour of the country to canvass support for the re-election of President Buhari.

Speaking, leader of the team, Dr Tom Ohikere, noted that 24 per cent of the citizens were however undecided, saying though the APC candidate leads at present, the group would work vigorously to convince the undecided voters to support APC in the upcoming polls.

Ohikere, who promised that the Broom Platform would campaign for the party’s candidates in all elections, said unlike PDP that uses propaganda to woo voters, their campaign would be issue-based.

The group also stated that the APC-led federal government had completed the projects initiated since the First Republic such as rail projects and the ones allegedly abandoned by PDP successive administrations in the last three and half years.

Responding, the deputy governor lauded President Buhari for the successes recorded by his administration in tackling insecurity and corruption, adding that the President has also invested N2.3 trillion in infrastructural development.

He commended the pro APC group for the tour, saying it was timely.

