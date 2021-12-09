Buhari, Etsu Nupe, Abdulsalam, Gusau, others bid ex COAS, Wushishi farewell

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday led many important dignitaries to the funeral of former Chief of Army Staff, General Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi, who was buried in Kaduna after combined, well-attended, military and Muslim ceremonies.

Other personalities present include: Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, Gen. Aliu Gusau, Etsu Nupe, Gov. Sani Bello.

The body of the deceased veteran, draped in the National Flag and ushered into the cemetery by a military honour guard by Generals was lowered into the grave at 2:00pm.

The president, who was represented by a delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), expressed his condolences and that of the nation to the family of the late General and the government and people of Niger state through the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

The president joined several other leaders who paid tributes to the man who strengthened Nigerian military’s support to civil authority under democracy, following many years of military rule as Chief of Army Staff, describing him as one of the country’s most respected citizens.

In a letter to governor of Niger state, personally signed by him, the president said: “l wish to commiserate with you on the death of the former Chief of Army Staff, General Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi.

“General Wushishi was a thoroughbred professional soldier, an officer and a gentleman whose contributions to the fatherland are immeasurable.

“He had a distinguished military career and we are proud of his impressive service to the country. He was an epitome of discipline and dedication to service, and a role model for both the officers and the rank and file.”