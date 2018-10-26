Buhari explains removal of VAT from domestic air fares

President Muhammadu Buhari says the recent decision by the federal

government to remove Value Added Tax (VAT) from domestic air

transportation is to make air travel more affordable to citizens.

The president said this when he inaugurated the new International

Terminal of Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, Rivers, yesterday.

He said the removal of the VAT was also meant to create job

opportunities in the nation’s aviation sector.

The president also explained that the government’s decision to charge

zero VAT from domestic air transportation was in line with global best

practices.

“This will make air travel more affordable and subsequently lead to

the creation of jobs by the air transport service value chain as well

as increase revenues for government.

“Today’s commissioning is an example of government’s deliberate policy

to sustain the development of infrastructure for economic growth in

all geo-political zones of the country,’’ he said.

The president said that the inauguration of the terminal was a

response to global trend in which aviation had became a catalyst for

economic growth as a result of massive and speedy movement of persons,

goods and services in a safe and secure manner.

“Following the large increase in national population with consequent

surge in air passenger traffic, the capacity of the airport terminals

became woefully inadequate to cater for the increase in passenger

traffic.

“Although, palliative measures were periodically carried out, the

facilities were fast giving-in to the effects of wear and tear.

“It, therefore, became necessary to take decisive action to ensure our

terminals meet minimum international standards for the travelling

public.

“As part of the infrastructure renewal programme, the construction of

four new international terminals at Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and

Kano airports was embarked upon by the federal government with a view

to modernising the aging airport infrastructure.”

The president said that this was to meet global aviation standards and

improved service delivery in tandem with best international practices.

He said Nigeria having an advantageous central location within the

sub-region and its desire to develop into a regional air

transportation hub, must upgrade its facilities to take advantage of

its assets.

Buhari also said that the inauguration of the terminal was part of his

administration’s promise to upgrade and develop Nigeria’s transport,

power and health infrastructure, and complete a number of stalled

infrastructure projects.

He said the promise included the construction of new terminals at the

country’s five major airports, numerous major road projects, key power

transmission projects and the completion of the Kaduna – Abuja as well

as Itakpe to Warri Railway lines.

President Buhari commended the people of the South-South region and

airport users for their patience during the period of the

construction.

He also lauded the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Transportation,

particularly the Aviation, the Chinese government and the China Exim

Bank for their financial support and the various roles they played

leading to the successful completion of the project.