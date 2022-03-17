Buhari father of modern Nigeria – MURIC 

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) Wednesday declared President Muhammadu Buhari as the ‘Father of Modern Nigeria’.

MURIC in a statement by its Oyo state chapter vice chairman, Barrister Abdul Wahid Lawal, stressed the declaration of President Buhari as ‘Father of modern Nigeria’ following his giant strides in infrastructural development, particularly in the area of transportation.

The MURIC vice chairman said the group organised train picnic to ascertain the level of infrastructural development in the railway system, adding that the body was elated with what they witnessed inside and outside the train from Lagos to Ibadan.

“Fourteen members from the Lagos branch of MURIC left Lagos by 8.30 am on board the Buhari train from the Babatunde Fashola station, Agege, Lagos. 5 members from the Ogun State Chapter of MURIC joined the team at the Wole Soyinka station, Abeokuta while the Lagos team was led by the group’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola. The Ogun chapter was led by its chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Jimoh,” he said.

Barrister Lawal said, “The picnic began immediately after arriving in Ibadan. The event afforded members of MURIC from the three branches in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo, to get to know one another and to cross-fertilize ideas.

“During the picnic, the team reviewed their experiences onboard the Buhari train from Lagos to Ibadan. The general consensus was that the trip was an eye-opener as it availed them the opportunity to know more about the Nigerian Railway Corporation, the facilities now available onboard the Buhari train and the advantages of the rail transport system.”